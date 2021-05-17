Learn About the Laws of Motion! Weather Education Week Activity #2

Baseball and weather have something in common: Science, especially physics, is important to each.

Today we're learning from Meteorologist Bill Henley how three important Laws of Motion affect how far a baseball goes -- and how long it will be until a storm arrives.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Here are Isaac Newton's three Laws of Motion, which Bill discusses:

An object at rest will stay at rest. The acceleration of an object depends on the mass of the object and the amount of force applied. When one object exerts force on another object, the second object exerts an equal and opposite reaction on the first.

Watch the video -- with a cameo from the Phillie Phanatic -- to see these laws in action. And if you want more information about Newton's laws, check out these resources:

Have you tried any of our Weather Education Week @ Home experiments? We'd love to see a video! Parents, you can upload a video by clicking here. Make sure to include the names of the participants and your home town.

Or, if you are comfortable doing so, post your video on Instagram or Twitter with #WxEdWeek and tag @nbcphiladelphia.

And check back each day at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. for new experiments during Weather Education Week @ Home! See all our experiments and coverage here.