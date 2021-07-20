Wildfire Smoke Travels Thousands of Miles to Bring Haze to Philly Region

Smoke from the western wildfires in the United States and Canada is travelling thousands of miles to bring a haze over the Philadelphia region.

It’s being spread into our area by the jet stream, making for an especially hazy day Tuesday as we warm into the low 90s.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android— and sign up for alerts.

However, you likely won’t be able to smell the smoke, as it is 10,000 to 20,000 feet up in the atmosphere.

You can thank Canadian wildfire smoke for haze/smoky sky across Philadelphia & most of Northeast. Smoke particles will mix down over next few days, so unhealthy breathing air for sensitive groups. At least we still get big break from heat/humidity. @NBCPhiladelphia @KYWNewsradio pic.twitter.com/m2Bm2Z0vy8 — Steven Sosna (@SteveSosnaNBC) July 19, 2021

The National Weather Service issued an air quality alert, however, due to the haze. "A code orange air quality alert means that air pollution concentrations within the region may become unhealthy for sensitive groups."

Children, the elderly, people with asthma and those suffering with heart disease or other lung diseases should limit time outside. People are also urged to limit exercise outdoors.

The smoky haze is leading to dramatic sunrises and sunsets.

Evening one of smoky Philadelphia sunsets coming our way. Brought here via jet stream from Canadian and western U.S. wildfire smoke next several days. @NBCPhiladelphia @KYWNewsradio pic.twitter.com/zHf9U1YOLx — Steven Sosna (@SteveSosnaNBC) July 19, 2021

A cold front sweeping through later Wednesday should clear the smoke from our skies for the rest of the week.