smoky haze

Wildfire Smoke Travels Thousands of Miles to Bring Haze to Philly Region

The National Weather Service has issued an air quality alert due to the smoky haze that rode the jet stream from the West Coast

By NBC10 First Alert Weather Team

NBC Universal, Inc.

Smoke from the western wildfires in the United States and Canada is travelling thousands of miles to bring a haze over the Philadelphia region.

It’s being spread into our area by the jet stream, making for an especially hazy day Tuesday as we warm into the low 90s.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android— and sign up for alerts.

However, you likely won’t be able to smell the smoke, as it is 10,000 to 20,000 feet up in the atmosphere.

The National Weather Service issued an air quality alert, however, due to the haze. "A code orange air quality alert means that air pollution concentrations within the region may become unhealthy for sensitive groups."

Children, the elderly, people with asthma and those suffering with heart disease or other lung diseases should limit time outside. People are also urged to limit exercise outdoors.

The smoky haze is leading to dramatic sunrises and sunsets.

A cold front sweeping through later Wednesday should clear the smoke from our skies for the rest of the week.

This article tagged under:

smoky hazeweatherwildfiresWildfire Smokehaze
Local Tokyo Olympics Coronavirus Pandemic U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Traffic Investigators NBC10 Responds Watch The Lineup Entertainment
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us