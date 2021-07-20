Wildfire Smoke Travels Thousands of Miles to Bring Haze to Philly Region

Smoke from the western wildfires in the United States and Canada is travelling thousands of miles to bring a haze over the Philadelphia region.
It’s being spread into our area by the jet stream, making for an especially hazy day Tuesday as we warm into the low 90s.
However, you likely won’t be able to smell the smoke, as it is 10,000 to 20,000 feet up in the atmosphere.
The National Weather Service issued an air quality alert, however, due to the haze. "A code orange air quality alert means that air pollution concentrations within the region may become unhealthy for sensitive groups."
Children, the elderly, people with asthma and those suffering with heart disease or other lung diseases should limit time outside. People are also urged to limit exercise outdoors.
The smoky haze is leading to dramatic sunrises and sunsets.
A cold front sweeping through later Wednesday should clear the smoke from our skies for the rest of the week.