Storms With Damaging Wind and Hail to Hit Region on Wednesday

The Philadelphia area along with South Jersey are expected to be impacted the most and an isolated tornado is possible. 

By NBC10 First Alert Weather Team

A FIRST ALERT will be in effect for our region Wednesday afternoon through the early evening due to scattered thunderstorms capable of producing damaging winds and hail. 

WHEN: Wednesday, 2 p.m. - 8 p.m.

WHERE: Entire area

While the storms will impact the entire region, areas north and west of Philadelphia are at a lower risk. The Philadelphia area along with South Jersey are expected to be impacted the most and an isolated tornado is possible. 

While brief and heavy rain is likely, Wednesday’s storms will be more progressive than what we’ve seen recently and the flood risk is lower. 

