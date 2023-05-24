citizens bank park

NBC10 Meteorologists Take Over CBP for Phillies Weather Education Day

Before 1:05 p.m. first pitch Wednesday, children will learn about how weather impacts baseball

By Dan Stamm

NBC Universal, Inc.

The NBC10 First Alert Weather Team will take to the Phillies' home field at Citizens Bank Park Wednesday, May 24, 2023 for Weather Education Day.

Bill Henley, Brittney Shipp, Marvin Gomez and the rest of the First Alert Weather meteorologists will be joined by special guests and folks from the Franklin Institute to do experiments that show how weather impacts baseball. The fun starts around 10:45 a.m. and you can watch the experiments live on this page.

Thousands of students from throughout the Philadelphia region are expected to take part and then stick around as the Phillies play the Arizona Diamondbacks. You can watch the 1:05 first-pitch game on NBC10.

Luckily, the weather is expected to be just about perfect.

Check back at this page to see videos from the event.

This article tagged under:

citizens bank parkweatherPhillies
