A tornado touched down in Burlington County, New Jersey, Saturday night, the National Weather Service confirmed.

The NWS said the EF-1 tornado touched down in northwestern Burlington County when a line of severe thunderstorms moved through the area.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android— and sign up for alerts.

The tornado’s estimated peak wind was 80 to 90 mph and its length was 7.9 miles.

An EF1 tornado is considered “weak” with wind speeds ranging from 86 to 110 mph.

More information on the tornado can be found here.