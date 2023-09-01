Philadelphia School District and others will be dismissed early due to extreme heat

Some schools in the Philadelphia School District and schools in surrounding areas will be dismissed early during the first week of school due to the extreme heat.

The Philadelphia schools impacted are those that do not have strong adequate air conditioning or no air conditioning at all, according to the school district.

From Tuesday, Sept. 5 to Wednesday, Sept. 6, students in Philly schools will be released on an early dismissal schedule.

Other school districts that will also be dismissing early are the Upper Darby School District which will have early dismissal for all its schools from Tuesday to Thursday as they continue to review the forecast.

Camden County School District and William Penn will also have early dismissal for students. More on those below.

Léelo en español aquí.

On Thursday and Friday the Philadelphia School District said it will monitor heat conditions and any decision made on whether there will be early dismissals those days as well will be communicated by noon the day before.

"Exposure to excessive heat can cause heat-related illnesses, such as dehydration, heat exhaustion, and heatstroke. In extreme heat, the District encourages families to please remember to keep their children hydrated and dressed in light-colored and lightweight clothing, and be sure they wear sunscreen," the Philadelphia School District said in a statement.

Parents can refer to this guide for more tips on keeping children safe in extreme heat.

What to expect from the Philadelphia heat wave

Record breaking temperatures will persist through this week as temperatures heat up. However, despite the heat, conditions will remain dry and sunny. NBC10's First Alert Weather meteorologist Justin Godynick has what you need to know about the heat.

"The District has invested $285.7 million to improve electrical and HVAC systems in 23 schools, with an emphasis on those serving elementary students," Oz Hill, Chief Operating Officer for the School District of Philadelphia said.

The Philadelphia School District is currently working on installing air conditioning systems throughout the city's school buildings.

When does school start in Philly?

The Philadelphia School District official start to the 2023-24 school year is Tuesday, September 5.

What time will schools be dismissed on Tuesday and Wednesday in Philly?

The schools impacted by the early dismissal will release students on a three-hour early dismissal schedule.

If school starts at 9 a.m. students will be dismissed at 12:39 p.m.

See the full bell schedule and dismissal times here.

Which school districts will be dismissed early this week?

74 schools within the Philadelphia School District will be dismissed early due to the extreme heat that is expected the week of Sept. 4.

For the full list of Philadelphia schools impacted click here.

There are 14 schools within the Upper Darby School District. All of its schools will be dismissed early on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

The William Penn School District also announced that due to the forecasted excessive heat and not having 100 percent air-conditioned school buildings, its schools will operate on a half-day bell schedule on Wednesday, Sept. 6 through Friday, Sept. 8.

William Penn school starts on Wednesday for students in grades 1-12 and Friday for kindergarten students.

All Camden County School District staff and students will be operating on a half-day schedule on Wednesday and Thursday and all after-school and evening activities will be canceled.