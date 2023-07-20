First Alert Weather

Storms to bring flooding, tornado risk to Philly region

A strong cold front will break the recent humidity in our area but will do so at the cost of heavy rain, damaging winds and a flash flooding risk for the entire Philadelphia region.

What to Know

  • A FIRST ALERT will be in effect for our entire region from 3 a.m. to 9 a.m. Friday due to severe storms that will bring the risk of flash flooding, strong winds and a possible isolated tornado.
  • By noon, the severe storms should move out of our region though another, less severe storm could pop up in the Philadelphia area late Friday afternoon.
  • After a stormy Friday, we’re in for a beautiful weekend with low humidity, temperatures in the mid 80’s and plenty of sunshine.

Severe storms will bring the risk of flash flooding, strong winds and a possible isolated tornado to the Philadelphia region during the Friday morning rush hour. 

A FIRST ALERT will be in effect for our entire region from 3 a.m. to 9 a.m. Friday due to severe storms that are expected to bring flash flooding, wind damage and a possible isolated tornado to parts of our region. NBC10 First Alert Weather meteorologist Justin Godynick has the forecast.

A FIRST ALERT will be in effect for our entire area from 3 a.m. to 9 a.m. Friday. 

A strong cold front will break the recent humidity in our area but will do so at the cost of heavy rain, damaging winds and a flash flooding risk for the entire Philadelphia region. There is also a small chance for an isolated tornado. 

Timing 

3 a.m. - Storms move into Berks, Lehigh and Northampton counties 

5 a.m. - Storms move into Montgomery County, Bucks and Chester Counties 

6 a.m. - Storms move into Philadelphia 

8 a.m. - Storms move into South Jersey 

By noon, the severe storms should move out of our region though another, less severe storm could pop up in the Philadelphia area late Friday afternoon. The expected rain Friday morning as well as the recent rain over the past few days could still cause a flood risk at that time however. 

After a stormy Friday, we’re in for a beautiful weekend with low humidity, temperatures in the mid 80’s and plenty of sunshine. The gorgeous conditions will last through next week before more storms move in next Friday. 

