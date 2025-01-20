A winter storm moved through the Philadelphia region, Pennsylvania suburbs and South Jersey on Sunday, dropping snow throughout the area.

The Lehigh Valley saw the highest snow totals, with over seven inches in Ancient Oaks, Pennsylvania.

Here are the snow totals from the National Weather Service as of 7 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025.

Delaware

New Castle County snow totals

New Castle County Airport – 1.8

New Jersey

Atlantic County snow totals

Atlantic City International Airport 0.3

Burlington County snow totals

Lake Pine – 2

Mount Holly – 1.8

Mercer County snow totals

Hamilton Square – 1.2

Trenton Mercer Airport – 2.2

Pennsylvania

Berks County snow totals

Huffs Church – 1.5

Reading – 5.9

Sinking Spring – 6.5

Spring Township – 7

Union Township – 3.5

Bucks County snow totals

Bensalem – 1.5

East Rockhill Township – 4

Fricks – 1.5

Hilltown Township – 3

Langhorne – 1.1

Milford Township – 1

Upper Southampton Twp. – 1

Warminster – 2

Trumbauersville – 3

Chester County snow totals

Berwyn – 4

Chesterbrook – 3.8

East Coventry Twp. – 3.8

East Nantmeal Twp. – 2.5

Exton – 1

Delaware County snow totals

Newtown Twp. – 2.8

Lehigh County snow totals

Allentown – 5.5

Ancient Oaks – 7.3

Germansville – 4

Wescosville – 6.8

Whitehall Twp. – 6.2

Monroe County snow totals

Arlington Heights – 4.7

Mount Pocono – 2.5

Montgomery County snow totals

East Norriton – 4.8

New Hanover Twp. – 5.8

Norristown – 4.3

Willow Grove – 2.3

Northampton County snow totals

Berlinsville – 5

Bushkill Twp. – 4.3

Hellertown – 4.3

Martins Creek – 4.5

Nazareth – 6.4

North Catasauqua – 6.6

Philadelphia County snow totals

Center City – 2

Philadelphia International Airport – 1.3