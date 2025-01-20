A winter storm moved through the Philadelphia region, Pennsylvania suburbs and South Jersey on Sunday, dropping snow throughout the area.
The Lehigh Valley saw the highest snow totals, with over seven inches in Ancient Oaks, Pennsylvania.
Here are the snow totals from the National Weather Service as of 7 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025.
Delaware
New Castle County snow totals
New Castle County Airport – 1.8
New Jersey
Atlantic County snow totals
Atlantic City International Airport 0.3
Burlington County snow totals
Lake Pine – 2
Mount Holly – 1.8
Mercer County snow totals
Hamilton Square – 1.2
Trenton Mercer Airport – 2.2
Pennsylvania
Berks County snow totals
Huffs Church – 1.5
Reading – 5.9
Sinking Spring – 6.5
Spring Township – 7
Union Township – 3.5
Bucks County snow totals
Bensalem – 1.5
East Rockhill Township – 4
Fricks – 1.5
Hilltown Township – 3
Langhorne – 1.1
Milford Township – 1
Upper Southampton Twp. – 1
Warminster – 2
Trumbauersville – 3
Chester County snow totals
Berwyn – 4
Chesterbrook – 3.8
East Coventry Twp. – 3.8
East Nantmeal Twp. – 2.5
Exton – 1
Delaware County snow totals
Newtown Twp. – 2.8
Lehigh County snow totals
Allentown – 5.5
Ancient Oaks – 7.3
Germansville – 4
Wescosville – 6.8
Whitehall Twp. – 6.2
Monroe County snow totals
Arlington Heights – 4.7
Mount Pocono – 2.5
Montgomery County snow totals
East Norriton – 4.8
New Hanover Twp. – 5.8
Norristown – 4.3
Willow Grove – 2.3
Northampton County snow totals
Berlinsville – 5
Bushkill Twp. – 4.3
Hellertown – 4.3
Martins Creek – 4.5
Nazareth – 6.4
North Catasauqua – 6.6
Philadelphia County snow totals
Center City – 2
Philadelphia International Airport – 1.3