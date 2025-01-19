Philadelphia
Live Updates

Live updates: Snowstorm to hit Philly ahead of Eagles playoff game

The Philadelphia area is expected to get up to six inches of snow on Sunday with a storm set to start in the morning and last throughout most of the day

By Hayden Mitman

What to Know

  • A snowstorm is expected to hit the Philadelphia region beginning at about 10 a.m.
  • Philadelphia could get between 4 and 6 inches of accumulation while parts of Northern Delaware and New Jersey will get between 2 and 4 inches of snow. Parts of South Jersey could get less.
  • Heaviest snowfall is expected in the Lehigh Valley and areas north of Philadelphia, which could get between 6 and 8 inches of snow.

A snowstorm is expected to hit South Jersey, Philadelphia, Delaware and the suburbs on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025 ahead of the Eagles-Rams Divisional Round Playoff game. 

Snow is expected to begin falling at about 10 a.m. and continue throughout the day.

Just ahead of 3 p.m., when the Philadelphia Eagles are set to take on the Los Angeles Rams at Lincoln Financial Field, snow will be coming down at a moderate pace with points to the south still seeing mostly rain.

At around 5 p.m., snowfall will be moderate but temperatures will start to drop until 8 p.m. when the snow will move into the southern part of the region and at the Jersey Shore before it eventually moves out to sea.

Also, in the afternoon, the temperatures are expected to drop.

Follow along for live updates throughout the day.

This article tagged under:

Philadelphia
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us