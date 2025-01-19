Live updates: Snowstorm to hit Philly ahead of Eagles playoff game

What to Know A snowstorm is expected to hit the Philadelphia region beginning at about 10 a.m.

Philadelphia could get between 4 and 6 inches of accumulation while parts of Northern Delaware and New Jersey will get between 2 and 4 inches of snow. Parts of South Jersey could get less.

Heaviest snowfall is expected in the Lehigh Valley and areas north of Philadelphia, which could get between 6 and 8 inches of snow.

A snowstorm is expected to hit South Jersey, Philadelphia, Delaware and the suburbs on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025 ahead of the Eagles-Rams Divisional Round Playoff game.

Snow is expected to begin falling at about 10 a.m. and continue throughout the day.

Just ahead of 3 p.m., when the Philadelphia Eagles are set to take on the Los Angeles Rams at Lincoln Financial Field, snow will be coming down at a moderate pace with points to the south still seeing mostly rain.

At around 5 p.m., snowfall will be moderate but temperatures will start to drop until 8 p.m. when the snow will move into the southern part of the region and at the Jersey Shore before it eventually moves out to sea.

Also, in the afternoon, the temperatures are expected to drop.

Follow along for live updates throughout the day.