Snow cam 2025: Snow begins in South Jersey and Delaware

By Dan Stamm

As expected, snow began to fall in southern Delaware and at the Jersey Shore early Monday, Jan. 6, 2025.

By 3:30 a.m., it was snowing in Cape May, New Jersey, with a white blanket on the Promenade.

You can watch the snow fall with our snow cam perched above the Jersey Shore town.

As the morning goes on, the snow is expected to spread north into Philadelphia and the surrounding communities.

Keep checking back with this page to see snow falling on different parts of the region.

