Rolling road rage leaves man hurt, woman in police custody

A rolling road rage shooting in North Philadelphia left a man hurt and a woman in police custody.

The shooting incident started around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday near North 24th and West Berks streets, Philadelphia Police chief Inspector Scott Small said.

A man was hospitalized with a gunshot wound, police said.

Eventually one of the drivers came to a stop about a block or so away at North Ringgold Street and West Montgomery Avenue. That sedan had damage to the front end and windshield and the air bag appeared to have deployed.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

It was unclear if that car belonged to the suspected shooter or the victim.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

Officers took a woman into custody and recovered a gun, Small said.

Other details about the road rage shooting weren't immediately released.