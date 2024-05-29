North Philadelphia

Rolling road rage leaves man hurt, woman in police custody

The road rage started around 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 28, 2024, near North 24th Street and West Berks Street, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said

By Dan Stamm

Damaged car wrapped in yellow police tape.
NBC10

A rolling road rage shooting in North Philadelphia left a man hurt and a woman in police custody.

A man was hospitalized with a gunshot wound, police said.

Eventually one of the drivers came to a stop about a block or so away at North Ringgold Street and West Montgomery Avenue. That sedan had damage to the front end and windshield and the air bag appeared to have deployed.

It was unclear if that car belonged to the suspected shooter or the victim.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

Officers took a woman into custody and recovered a gun, Small said.

Other details about the road rage shooting weren't immediately released.

This article tagged under:

North Philadelphiagun violenceroad rage
