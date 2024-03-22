Saturday Soaker: Storm to bring heavy rain, strong winds, potential flooding

Get all of your errands done on Friday because you’ll want to stay inside on Saturday. A First Alert will be in effect from 4 a.m. Saturday to midnight due to a storm bringing heavy rain, strong winds and potential flooding.

Storm impact

A strong coastal storm will bring heavy rain, possible flooding, and breezy conditions from 4 a.m. Saturday until midnight.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Rainfall estimates

The forecast now expects a wide area to receive 2.5 to 3.5 inches of rain, with the heaviest rain along the I-95 corridor. Some neighborhoods could see up to 4 inches.

Flood Watch

The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for our entire area.

Timing of the rain

Rain will start from the south late Friday night, getting heavier on Saturday morning, especially heavy in the afternoon. It should start to lessen late Saturday afternoon and evening.

Flooding concerns

The main worries about flooding are now focused on the I-95 corridor. Expect road ponding and possibly creek and stream flooding, too.

Heavy wind

Expect gusty wind conditions, especially along the coast, with winds around 30 mph and gusts up to 40 mph. Winds may cause downed trees and power outages due to the saturated ground.

Better conditions on Sunday

Sunday will be much nicer with a mixture of clouds and sunshine and temperatures in the low 50s.

Get the latest weather updates by following the NBC10 First Alert Weather team and downloading the NBC10 app.