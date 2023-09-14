Rip current risk and 6- to 8-foot waves at Jersey Shore, Delaware Beaches

There is plenty of sunshine that could be drawing people to the Jersey Shore and Delaware beaches heading into this weekend, but one place people may want to think about before they go is the Atlantic Ocean.

There is a high risk of rip currents along the coast through Friday night as Hurricane Lee churns out at sea, weather forecasters said.

"Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water," the National Weather said in its alert.

A high surf advisory is also in effect from Thursday night through Saturday morning. "Large breaking waves of 6 to 8 feet expected in the surf zone," the weather service said.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Local beach patrols are on alert and warning swimmers to not venture too far out.

The weather service has advice: "Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help."