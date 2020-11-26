Thanksgiving

Rainy Start to Thanksgiving, But Things Dry Up in Time for Dinner

The temperatures will also be pretty comfortable

By NBC10 First Alert Weather Team

NBC Universal, Inc.

It won’t be the most ideal start to Thanksgiving as rain blankets the Philadelphia region, but there’s some good news: your dinner and after-dinner activities should be dry.

Overnight rain continued to fall Thursday morning, but there was much less of it than the previous night, with mostly just scattered showers lingering. The moisture should be mostly gone by early in the afternoon, with the added bonus of sunshine and not-too-cold temperatures sticking around.

Philadelphia and neighborhoods north of the city can expect things to dry out around 1 p.m. as temperatures reach highs in the low-60 degrees.

Delaware and South Jersey can expect similar temperatures, though those areas might have to wait a little longer for the rain to clear out – around 2 p.m.

From there, things should stay dry for all neighborhoods through the weekend.

This article tagged under:

ThanksgivingFirst Alert Weather
