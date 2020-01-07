Rain Changing to Light Snow for Tuesday Evening Commute

Rain will turn to snow Tuesday evening as a storm system through colder air over the Philadelphia area during the evening commute.

Light snow will begin in the Lehigh Valley and some of the Pennsylvania suburbs. In Philadelphia and points south and east, rain will start the precipitation.

Philadelphia will likely see rain change the light snow during the evening hours.

Since temperatures will be around 40 degrees on Tuesday, snow accumulation on the roads is unlikely. A light accumulation of 1/2 inch of snow or less is possible on grassy surfaces and cars.

The snow will move offshore by late Tuesday evening.

Cold, gusty winds kick in behind the wet weather and will last through Wednesday.

Winds gusts could hit 40 mph. They may be strong enough to push scattered snow showers through the area Wednesday afternoon. A snow squall could also whip up. These quick bursts of snow maybe strong enough to dramatically reduced visibility causing problems for motorists.

Little to no accumulation expected. The temperatures Wednesday will be above freezing, climbing into the upper 30s. With the wind, however, temperatures will feel like they're in the mid-20s during the day.

Temperatures recover heading into the weekend. We'll see 50 degree weather Friday afternoon. The mercury will climb into the 60s on Saturday. The weekend warm up comes with rain that will linger through the weekend and be around for much of next week.