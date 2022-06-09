‘Likely Tornado' Rips Up Camden County, NJ, Neighborhood

The National Weather Service said it was investigating damage Thursday after a “likely tornado” briefly touched down in Camden County New Jersey around 5 a.m. Trees were uprooted trees and several homes damaged.

The National Weather Service Office in Mount Holly, New Jersey, said it planned to survey the area of Deer Park Circle in the Blackwood section of Gloucester Township.

NBC10’s SkyForce10 helicopter showed uprooted trees, some of which fell on top of houses in the residential neighborhood.

Gloucester Township police said on Facebook that officers and local firefighters responded to damage in the neighborhood.

Workers could be seen at various properties cutting down and clearing trees. There were no immediate reports of injuries.

A possible tornado ripped through the Deer Park Circle neighborhood in the Blackwood section of Gloucester Township earlier Thursday,. NBC10's Cydney Long surveys the damage.

The damage occurred within a line of severe thunderstorms that was crossing the area bringing blinding downpours, intense lightning and thunder, along with pockets of damaging winds. Severe thunderstorm warnings were in effect for this area warning of 60 mph wind gusts, but no tornado warning was ever issued by the National Weather Service.