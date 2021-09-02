PHOTOS: Flooding, Tornadoes From Ida Remnants Pummel Region

The remnants of Hurricane Ida pummeled the Philadelphia region Wednesday, leading to major flooding, water rescues, tornadoes and catastrophic damage.

In some areas, drivers were left stranded as drenching rain made for blinding conditions and flooded roads. Water rescues were still being carried out in Bridgeport, Pennsylvania, Thursday morning as rescuers in boats pulled people from roofs.

Neighborhoods hit by tornadoes saw homes toppled as a residents rushed into basements to escape.

Below are images from the storm:

