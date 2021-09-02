PHOTOS: Flooding, Tornadoes From Ida Remnants Pummel Region

The remnants of Hurricane Ida pummeled the Philadelphia region Wednesday, leading to
major flooding, water rescues, tornadoes and catastrophic damage.
In some areas, drivers were left stranded as drenching rain made for blinding conditions and flooded roads. Water rescues were still being carried out in Bridgeport, Pennsylvania, Thursday morning as rescuers in boats pulled people from roofs.
Neighborhoods hit by tornadoes saw homes toppled as a residents rushed into basements to escape.
Below are images from the storm:
NBC10
An aerial view of Wilmington, Delaware, shows the tops of buildings and homes surrounded by floodwaters on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021.
NBC10
A man climbs out of a window and down a ladder as awaiting rescuers attempt to help him to a nearby boat as floodwaters hit Bridgeport, Pennsylvania, on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021.
SOPA Images
A man and young girl make their way through the flooded Main street in Pittston, flash flooding throughout the area has closed many streets. (Photo by Aimee Dilger/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
SkyForce10
Water flooded onto Philadelphia's Vine Street Expressway on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021.
NBC10
A multi-story home in Mullica Hills, New Jersey, can be seen with its roof collapsed and blown out windows in front of a green lawn after a tornado ripped through the area.
NBC10
Floodwaters rise around a gas station store and the gas station pumps in Collegeville, Pennsylvania, on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021.
NBC10
Cars can be seen driving through water on a highway in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on Sept. 2, 2021.
NBC10
The roof of an almost fully submerged car can be seen after flooding in Philadelphia's Manayunk neighborhood on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021.
SkyForce10
An aerial view shows the Schuylkill River overflowing onto lanes on Interstate 676 in Philadelphia on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021.