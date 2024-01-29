Bill Henley

'30 years went pretty fast': NBC10 celebrates Bill Henley's 3 decades on air

NBC10 First Alert Weather meteorologist Bill Henley started at NBC10 on Jan. 29, 1994

By Dan Stamm

A lot has changed in 30 years:

How we access the Internet, what we use to make a phone call, our socialization going from in-person to online and music going from CDs to digital files.

But, one thing hasn't changed and that's Bill Henley delivering a reliable weather forecast to NBC10 viewers in the morning.

"Monday's kind of go slower," Bill joked. "But, 30 years went pretty fast."

Bill's colleagues past and present celebrating his 30 years on air at NBC10 on Monday, Jan. 29, 2024. Matt DeLucia, Keith Jones and Erin Coleman raised a mug -- with Bill's face then and now on it -- to mark the occasion.

'I didn't expect to see my mug on mugs," Bill quipped.

Take a look back and check back with this article to see how we celebrated the First Alert Weather icon.

