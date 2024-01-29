'30 years went pretty fast': NBC10 celebrates Bill Henley's 3 decades on air

A lot has changed in 30 years:

How we access the Internet, what we use to make a phone call, our socialization going from in-person to online and music going from CDs to digital files.

But, one thing hasn't changed and that's Bill Henley delivering a reliable weather forecast to NBC10 viewers in the morning.

"Monday's kind of go slower," Bill joked. "But, 30 years went pretty fast."

Bill's colleagues past and present celebrating his 30 years on air at NBC10 on Monday, Jan. 29, 2024. Matt DeLucia, Keith Jones and Erin Coleman raised a mug -- with Bill's face then and now on it -- to mark the occasion.

Thirty years! A lot has change since 1994, but one thing hasn't... @BillHenleyUSA delivering the best #FirstAlertWeather forecast to viewers.

The #NBC10Mornings crew is raising a mug to Bill. https://t.co/BVduL4FJHS pic.twitter.com/N7j6oiayY3 — NBC10 Philadelphia (@NBCPhiladelphia) January 29, 2024

'I didn't expect to see my mug on mugs," Bill quipped.

Take a look back and check back with this article to see how we celebrated the First Alert Weather icon.