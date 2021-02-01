Kids Across the Region Enjoy the Snow

Heavy snow is falling across the area as a winter storm continues to move through the region. It's the most snow we've seen in years and plenty of kids took advantage during part one of the storm on Sunday. Take a look!
Amanda Workman
When you forgot to get a sled after the last snow storm so you improvise so your 10 month old can still enjoy the snow a little.
Melissa Urey
Madelena Kostick, 3, enjoying the snow.
Jonathan Martynenko
Sledding in the driveway.
Susan Zatzariny
Twins Norah and Brooke Zatzariny built themselves a triplet. :)
Carrie Delp
Ava Drew of Berwyn, Pennsylvania, discovering the falling snow.
Mandy Kauffman
Enjoying the first of the snow in Yardley, Pennsylvania.
Shannon Pezzato
Ella Pezzato swinging on a snowy Sunday!
Nancy Murray
Our granddaughter, Emilia’s pure joy of having snow.
Emily Maguire
Hailey, 7, and Caitie, 9, of Williamstown, New Jersey, are so happy for snow! They made their first snow baby of the season! Have a great day!
Jessica
Abby throwing a snow ball.
Danielle Herb
Nineteen-month-old Isla Wren enjoys a snowy Sunday in Royersford, Pennsylvania.
Brittany Canalichio
Bryce and his pup enjoying the snow.
Brittany Canalichio
Best friends Bryce and Maddox enjoying the snow!
Marianna Kirkner
Millie, 2, from Lansdale, has figured out that eating snow was a lot more fun than sledding.
Willow Geller
Remy posing for the picture.
Keidy Perez
First snow storm of 2021. Monroeville, New Jersey.
Donna Dell
My four-year-old grandson making snow angels.
Linda 0riente
Gabriella Henderson, 7, of Sewell, New Jersey, has fun in the snow. She loves making snow angels.
Brittany Canalichio
Bryce and best friend Maddox going for a jeep ride in the snow.
Rachel Branch
Maria, 3, insisted on wearing her mask while playing in the snow!