Heavy Rain, Strong Winds and Coastal Flooding to Hit Area

A FIRST ALERT will be in effect for our entire region late Friday afternoon through Friday night due to heavy rain, strong winds and coastal flooding.

A strong east wind will begin to develop Thursday night ahead of an approaching storm that will bring heavy rain to the area Friday afternoon through Friday night.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

HEAVY RAIN

Heavy downpours will impact the entire area. The rain could lead to localized flooding along some creeks and streams as well as rivers depending on where the heaviest rain falls. You can expect one to two inches of rain with some higher possible amounts of two to four inches. Clogged storm drains with leaves on the ground could stop proper drainage.

GUSTY WINDS

Winds will be strong throughout the area but the strongest gusts will be near the Jersey Shore. The gusts will be between 30 and 50 mph though the winds will decrease later Friday night.

COASTAL/TIDAL FLOODING

A Coastal Flood Warning will be in effect from 6 p.m. Friday through 1 a.m. Saturday for Philadelphia, Delaware and lower Bucks counties in Pennsylvania, Gloucester, Camden and Burlington counties in New Jersey and New Castle County in Delaware.

Water levels haven’t come down enough after the recent nor’easter hit our area which means they’re still elevated. This factor along with a strong east wind could cause moderate to major flooding on Friday especially during high tide along the Delaware River, Delaware Bay and the ocean. This could also mean an extended period of coastal flooding for parts of Delaware and New Jersey.

This map here can show you the areas of concern (red dots), many forecast to reach very close to major flood stage.

WHAT ABOUT HALLOWEEN?

Fortunately the heavy rain will be out of our area by Sunday morning, giving way for a mild and comfortable Halloween. Highs on Sunday will reach the low 60’s, great weather for trick-or-treating.

Stay on top of the latest forecasts and get the latest weather alerts by staying with NBC10.com and the app.