First Alert: Storms to Roar Through Philly Region Thursday Night

Severe thunderstorms threaten to hit parts of the Philadelphia region Thursday evening before sunny and clear conditions take over for the holiday weekend.

A First Alert for severe storms packing strong winds and heavy rain is in effect from 5 to 10 p.m. Thursday for Philadelphia, the surrounding suburbs, all of Delaware and South Jersey. Damaging winds and an isolated tornado are most likely in Delaware and South Jersey. Other neighborhoods to the north of Philadelphia could still get a severe storm, but the threat isn’t as likely.

Heat and humidity will build during the day Thursday with plenty of sunshine and humidity making it feel muggy outside as temps get to around 90. It was already in the mid 80s by the early afternoon.

Winds adjusted after Wednesday night’s storms and are now coming from the west, which should serve as less fuel for storms.

The most severe line of storms is expected to move into Delaware and South Jersey around nightfall.

The storms are first expected to move into Berks County and the Lehigh Valley around 5 p.m., but the most severe weather is expected as the evening goes on in points south. Storms move out well before midnight.

Once the storms move out, expect humidity to drop and the sun to shine through the Labor Day holiday weekend.

