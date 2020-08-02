First Alert

FIRST ALERT: Tornado Warning Issued in Berks, Lehigh Counties

By NBC10 First Alert Weather Team

A tornado warning was in effect until 7:30 a.m. Sunday in parts of Berks and Lehigh counties as dangerous storms moved into region.

The Lehigh County alert includes areas including Emmaus, Macungie and other suburbs of Allentown.

The affected areas are seeing intense rain and some hail as well.

NBC10 has issued a First Alert as the storms are hitting northern neighborhoods especially hard, with lightning and even hail possible in some sports. Meanwhile, the high humidity will make temperatures feel like they’re in the triple digits in Philadelphia or at least the upper-90 degrees in other areas.

The National Weather Service also issued a flash flood warning for parts of Berks County, where Reading Regional Airport had received nearly 6 inches of rain.

