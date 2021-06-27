First Alert: Heat Wave to Bring Dangerously High Temps, Humidity

What to Know A First Alert has been issued for the inland neighborhoods of the Delaware Valley between Monday and Wednesday.

Inland temperatures are expected to reach the mid-90 degrees but feel like the triple digits, with high humidity.

The Jersey Shore and Delaware beaches will be spared the worst of the heat, with highs there topping off in the mid-to-upper 80s.

An oppressive heat wave is set to grip the Delaware Valley, bringing dangerously high heat and humidity.

Sunday will be hot, but the worst of the weather pattern will arrive during the work week. The NBC10 First Alert Weather Team has issued a First Alert Monday through Wednesday for all inland neighborhoods. Temperatures will reach highs in the mid-90 degrees, but they’ll feel like the triple digits.

While Sunday won’t be as bad as the forthcoming work week, inland temperature highs in the upper-80 to low-90 degrees combined with high humidity will still make for uncomfortable conditions. Things will be better along the Jersey Shore and Delaware Beaches, where highs will top off in the upper-70 to low-80 degrees.

Those coastal areas will then experience highs in the mid-to-upper 80s Monday through Wednesday.

Inland neighborhoods, however, will not fare as well as temperatures top off in the mid-90s but feel like 100-plus degrees, with high humidity.

People should try to limit time outdoors to prevent heat-related illness. Signs of heat-related illness include headaches, nausea, dizziness, fatigue and excessive sweating.

Be sure to stay inside a safe place with air conditioning, and open windows and use fans if you don't have A/C in your home. If you're using a fan, the EPA warns that windows or a door should be open to the outside; otherwise, you're just recirculating hot air, which is more dangerous.

Be sure to drink lots of water, even if you aren't feeling thirsty, to prevent dehydration. If outside, wear sunscreen and take breaks in the shade.

