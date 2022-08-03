First Alert: Brutal Heat Feeling Like the Triple Digits on the Way

What to Know About the Heat Temps are expected to push around the record high of 98 in Philadelphia and feel even hotter Thursday as we enter a First Alert for oppressive heat.

The heat warning stays in effect into Friday afternoon during the expected heat wave.

Scattered storms Friday and Saturday should bring much-needed downpours to the region.

As we deal with another summer heat wave comes potential danger to your health.

The NBC10 First Alert Weather Team has issued a First Alert for oppressive heat feeling like the triple digits for Thursday (Aug. 4) and Friday (Aug. 5). People -- especially those with pre-existing health conditions -- should plan to limit time outside, drink plenty of water and take other precautions.

The high on Thursday could match or break the record of 98 in Philadelphia from 1995. Humidity and sunshine will make it feel from 100 to around 105 degrees.

Friday won't be as hot, but still feeling like the triple digits ahead of storms that could move in later in the day. Expect downpours during the scattered storms Friday and Saturday.

The First Weather Team is monitoring the impact the storms could have heading into the weekend, so stay tuned.

Wednesday, despite being sunny with highs in the 90s, is the day to get things done outside (with the assist of a hat and some sunscreen) as it won't as humid as the days to come.

