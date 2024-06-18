Is your AC unit up for this summer heat? Tips from an expert

This expected prolonged heat wave right as summer arrives has people seeking cool conditions inside, but what it your air conditioning isn’t up to the task?

If you’re lucky enough to have an air conditioner you want to make sure it’s working. Prolonged high temperatures mean people are running air conditioning around the clock, putting extra stress on the AC unit.

Philadelphia-area HVAC companies – like Broomall’s Karalis Mechanical Services – are busy helping homeowners keep cool.

Heat waves can make you sweat for a number of reasons, including how they can impact your electric bill.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

People don’t realize something is wrong until things go awry.

“A lot of times it’s ‘I haven’t had AC since last night, it’s 90 degrees,’ and they want someone out quick,” Paul Karalis said. “They’re very uncomfortable.”

Something Karalis says you can do to avoid the sudden discomfort is to keep good care of your unit year-round.

AC units typically are built to last for about 10 years. However, you can do things to keep them running smoother and longer, like change the air filters every three months and keep you AC vents open throughout the house to prevent extra strain.

Should something seem off, the sooner you reach out to an HVAC company, the better as Karalis and other repairs people are very busy this time of year.

Need help paying for cooling your home?

Should you need financial help, most states have programs in place to help people get free or reduced cost air conditioning units and repairs.

"The Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) helps keep families safe and healthy through initiatives that assist families with energy costs," according to the federal LIHEAP program website. "LIHEAP provides federally funded assistance to reduce the costs associated with home energy bills, energy crises, weatherization, and minor energy-related home repairs."

Here are links to (LIHEAP) assistance in the Philadelphia region: