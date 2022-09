A tractor-trailer carrying watermelons was caught in a pickle Wednesday night.

The semi-truck caught fire on the I-295 Delaware Memorial Bridge northbound toward New Jersey, with passersby witnessing watermelons strewn on the roadway.

Lane restrictions were put in place during the fire, although it wasn't clear how many lanes were closed.

Shortly before 3 a.m., Delaware State Police said the bridge was cleared.

State police have yet to release further information about the truck blaze.