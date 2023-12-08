Pennsylvania

Truck crash closes stretch of Pa. Turnpike for hours in Montgomery County

A utility truck crash closed a portion of the Northeast Extension on I-476 Turnpike in Salford Township on Friday

By David Chang

NBC Universal, Inc.

A portion of the Northeast Extension was closed for hours in Montgomery County due to a crash.

Léelo en español aquí

The crash involving a utility truck occurred around 7 a.m. Friday on I-476 South in Salford Township, Pennsylvania. Southbound lanes remain blocked at the Quakertown Interchange at the scene of the crash.

The lanes later reopened shortly before noon.

Officials have not yet revealed if anyone was seriously hurt or the cause of the crash.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

