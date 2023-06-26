At least 1 dead in crash on I-495 in Delaware

At least one person was killed in a crash on I-495 in Wilmington, Delaware.

The crash occurred late Monday afternoon on I-495 southbound at East 12th Street, officials said. At least one person was killed in the crash. Officials have not yet revealed additional details on what led to the incident or if anyone else was hurt.

I-495 southbound is currently closed at East 12th Street due to the crash.

⚠️ Traffic Alert - Wilmington ⚠️I-495 Southbound at E 12th Street is closed due to a serious collision. Please seek an alternate route of travel. — Delaware State Police (@DEStatePolice) June 26, 2023

This story is developing. Check back for updates.