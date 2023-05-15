Hundreds of Ballots in Danger of Not Being Counted, Philly Officials Say

With the Pennsylvania Primary Election a day away, hundreds of mail-in and absentee ballots are in danger of not being counted due to not having signatures or dates as well as not being placed in secrecy envelopes, the Philadelphia Board of Elections announced.

On Friday, the Board posted a list of Philadelphia residents who returned ballots that did not have a signature or written date on the declaration envelopes as well as ballots from voters who wrote a date that “may be considered to be potentially incorrect.” The list also included residents who did not place ballots in “secrecy envelopes” which are smaller envelopes that don’t require a signature or have a barcode on it to ensure that ballots remain anonymous.

📣Attention #Philly Voters📣

Over 1,400 mail ballots are at risk of not being counted due to incomplete outer envelopes (no date, missing signature, wrong date) or failure to use the secrecy envelope. Voters have time to correct them for Tuesday’s primary. https://t.co/F7RnxLQAkj — Committee of Seventy (@Committeeof70) May 15, 2023

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Any voter on the list should request a replacement ballot at the County Board of Elections office in Room 140 of Philadelphia’s City Hall from 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Voters who are unable to travel to the office due to a disability may authorize a designated agent to pick up a replacement ballot or return a completed ballot by using the Designated Agent Form.

Voters on the list may also cast a provisional ballot but should only do so if they’re unable to request a replacement ballot at City Hall prior to the end of Election Day on Tuesday.

Find out more voting information and get answers to frequently asked voting questions in our Pennsylvania Primary Day Election Guide.