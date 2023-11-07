Decision 2023

Have mail ballot to drop off on Election Day? Here's where to drop it off in Philly

By Dan Stamm

Voters in Philadelphia who opted to vote by mail can still have their votes counted as long as they drop off their ballots on Election Day.

Voters have until 8 p.m. on Nov. 7, 2023, to drop their ballot at official drop-off locations, the City of Philadelphia reminded voters in a post on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

With mayor, City Council seats and other city positions on the line, there is plenty of reason to vote Tuesday.

Click here for a full list of drop-off locations.

