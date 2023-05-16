2023 Philadelphia Primary Election Ballot Questions

Voters in Tuesday’s Philadelphia Primary Election are being asked four ballot questions related to the city’s Home Rule Charter. Below are the four questions as well as explanations from the city:

Question 1:

Should The Philadelphia Home Rule Charter be amended to expand the requirements for annual minimum appropriations to the Budget Stabilization Reserve, more commonly known as the “rainy day fund”?

Statement from the City:

The Budget Stabilization Reserve is a required amount of money set aside each year in the City’s operating budget that cannot be spent except in extraordinary circumstances, such as during the pandemic. It is sometimes called the City’s “rainy day fund.” The City’s Home Rule Charter, which sets up the framework of City government, establishes rules for Council’s adoption of an annual operating budget. Those rules determine the amount of money that must be set aside in the rainy day fund each year. If you vote “Yes” on this ballot question, that means you approve of increasing the amount of money that might be set aside in the rainy day fund each year.

Question 2:

Should The Philadelphia Home Rule Charter be amended to create the Division of Workforce Solutions within the Department of Commerce and to define its duties?

Statement from the City:

The City’s Home Rule Charter is the document that sets up the framework of City government. It is the City’s constitution. Under the Charter, the Department of Commerce is mostly responsible for promoting economic development. If you vote “Yes” on this ballot question, that means you approve of adding a Division of Workforce Solutions to the Commerce Department. The Division would be responsible for promoting workforce development in the City.

Question 3:

Should The Philadelphia Home Rule Charter be amended to make employees of the Citizens Police Oversight Commission exempt from civil service hiring requirements?

Statement from the City:

The Citizens Police Oversight Commission (CPOC) is an oversight agency designed to ensure the just, transparent, and efficient administration of criminal justice in Philadelphia through fair and timely investigation into, and oversight of, conduct, policies, and practices of the Police Department and its officers. The City’s Home Rule Charter sets up the rules for the operation of City government. Under the Charter, most City employees are employed through the civil service system. The civil service system requires hiring for most positions to be based on the ranking of employees through testing. Hiring for positions exempt from the civil service is not subject to those requirements. If you vote “Yes” on this ballot question, that means you approve of including CPOC staff among the City employees who may be hired outside of the civil service system.

Question 4:

Should The Philadelphia Home Rule Charter be amended to create the Office of the Chief Public Safety Director and to define its powers, duties and responsibilities?

Statement from the City:

The City’s Home Rule Charter is the document that sets up the framework of City government. It is the City’s constitution. If you vote “Yes” on this ballot question, that means you approve of adding a new position to the City Charter, called the Chief Public Safety Director. The Director would have responsibility for coordinating the use of resources, such as personnel and equipment, within various City departments, such as the Police and Fire Departments. The Director would also provide those departments with guidance and approvals concerning City policies and City programs, such as violence prevention programs, and would conduct studies and prepare reports concerning the City’s public safety operations.