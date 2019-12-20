Vandals Return Decapitated Snowmen Heads but Damage Is Done

What to Know People who stole the heads off artistic snowmen in Stroudsburg came forward to admit their wrongdoing.

The vandals returned the decapitated heads of four snowmen erected as part of a Go Collaborative art installation, Stroud Area Regional Police said.

Unfortunately the damage is done. "It's like knocking the head off Michelangelo and gluing it back on," Go Collaborative president Jim Evanisko said. "It ain't gonna happen."

Police in northeastern Pennsylvania said this week that suspects returned the decapitated heads from four snowman placed around town as a holiday promotion and arts project.

Stroud Area Regional Police said the group of vandals captured on video in Stroudsburg in the early morning on Sunday came forward and admitted what happened.

The project led by the Go Collaborative picked artists for each snowman, which organizers say cost about $2,000 apiece to manufacture before they were painted and otherwise decorated.

The 30 snowmen are more than 5 feet tall and made from polystyrene with metal supports.

Snowmen of Stroudsburg UPDATE:We would like to THANK the public for their assistance in this case. The individuals... Posted by Stroud Area Regional Police Department on Monday, December 16, 2019

They were placed around town on the day after Thanksgiving, and local merchants have been coordinating their appearance with holiday shopping promotions.

Go Collaborative president Jim Evanisko says some of the artists spent considerable time on their snowmen.

"Some are brokenhearted," Evanisko said. "The emails keep coming in, what can we do, how can we help."

He said the damaged artwork can't be fixed.

