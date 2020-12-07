Deadly Wreck Slows I-95 in Delaware for Hours

A woman died after her car crashed and got wedged under a tractor-trailer on the northbound lanes of Interstate 95 in New Castle County, Delaware, Monday morning.

The crash took place around 3:10 a.m. in the northbound lanes near the State Route 1 interchange in Christiana, Delaware State Police said. For an unknown reason, the 34-year-old driver of a Ford Fusion went into the right shoulder and struck the back of a Hyundai tractor-trailer that was stopped on the shoulder.

The woman died at the scene. Police didn't name her pending family notification, police said. The big rig driver wasn't hurt.

Only one lane got by as police investigated for at least four hours. Cars and trucks backed up for miles approaching the scene. Speeds slowed to single digits passing the scene.

Drivers were urged to take Pulaski Highway to avoid the crash scene entirely.