Wreck Slows I-95 North in Bucks County

A crash on Interstate 95 northbound in Bucks County caused drive times to balloon to more than an hour during the Friday morning rush.

The crash closed I-95 north around the Exit 37 – Pa. Route 132 / Street Road Exit and Exit 40 – Pa. Route 413 / Bristol before 7 a.m.

UPDATE: Now ALL LANES CLOSED on I-95 northbound past Street Rd due to a fire truck at the scene of a crash. @NBCPhiladelphia #firstalerttraffic #Phillytraffic pic.twitter.com/eccoRuNNXr — Sheila Watko (@SheilaWatko) March 6, 2020

More than an hour later, the drive time was more than 70 minutes, according to Waze.

Bristol Pike could be used as an alternate route, but drivers were told to expect delays there as well.

UPDATE: Look at these delays on I-95 northbound approaching Street Rd! ALL LANES CLOSED, so take Bristol Pike instead. @NBCPhiladelphia #firstalerttraffic #phillytraffic pic.twitter.com/pu2ai9mifZ — Sheila Watko (@SheilaWatko) March 6, 2020

The crash scene appeared to be cleared shortly after 8 a.m., but the slowdown remained.