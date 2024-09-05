Water gushed from a broken water main at a busy Northeast Philadelphia intersection Thursday morning.

The water main broke at the intersection of Grant Avenue and Academy Road -- near the Aldi -- around 1 a.m. on Sept. 5, 2024.

The roadway appeared to buckle as water flooded the intersection.

Some traffic was getting by on Grant as of 6 a.m., but the rest of the intersection remained closed.

The Roosevelt Boulevard (U.S. Route 1) and Frankford Avenue (U.S. Route 13) can be used to avoid Academy road, First Alert Traffic reporter Matt DeLucia said.

No word yet on when the roadways will return to normal.