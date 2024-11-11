A wreck backed up traffic on a busy bridge people use to get from Philadelphia International Airport to South Philadelphia during the Monday morning rush.

Traffic could be seen backed up along the eastbound Platt Bridge before 7 a.m. on Nov. 11, 2024.

TRAFFIC ALERT: Platt Bridge eastbound shut down at 26th St. due to a crash. @NBCPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/PJt7PMzsZH — Matt DeLucia (@MattDeLucia) November 11, 2024

The backup stretched the length of the bridge approaching the Philly Navy Yard. NBC10 First Alert Traffic reporter Matt DeLucia noted that even emergency vehicles couldn't access the bridge unless going the wrong way.

After 8 a.m., SkyForce10 captured images of two wrecked cars on the bridge -- one with bad front-end damage.

The crash was finally cleared around 8:20 a.m.

Police didn't immediately reveal if anyone was hurt.

No word yet on what caused the crash.