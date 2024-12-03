First Alert Traffic

Crash brings down wires, closes busy Bucks County road for hours

Wires came down during a Dec. 2, 2024, crash along Street Road in Bensalem, Pennsylvania

By Dan Stamm

Emergency vehicles near crashed pickup truck
SkyForce10

A crash where wires were taken down closed a stretch of busy Street Road in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, for hours overnight.

The wreck closed Street Road between Knights and Mechanicsville roads around 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 2, 2024, according to Bensalem Fire Rescue.

As SkyForce10 hovered overhead, what appeared to be a crashed pickup truck could be seen off the road with a utility crew on scene near the downed wires.

"The roadway is expected to be closed most of the night," fire rescue said.

The stretch of Street Road -- a little less than a half mile -- remained closed before daybreak on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2024.

Drivers can use Dunks Ferry or Byberry roads to get around the closure.

It wasn't known if anyone was injured in the crash.

