It could be a slow summer for drivers using the Schuylkill Expressway near the popular King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, shopping area.

On Tuesday night, PennDOT reduced the westbound Interstate 76 collector/distributor ramp to U.S. routes 202 and 422 in Upper Merion Township, Montgomery County, to a single lane.

The closure -- expected to last for around four months -- will allow construction crews to perform "barrier installation and line striping operations under a sinkhole repair project," PennDOT said in a news release announcing the project.

"Drivers are advised to use alternate routes or allow extra time when traveling through the work area because significant backups and delays will occur," PennDOT said.

PennDOT

The westbound left lane will be closed for two months for sinkhole repair and then close the right lane for the following two months, PennDOT said. The project should wrap up in early October.

