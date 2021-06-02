Montgomery County

Sinkhole Repair to Keep Lane on I-76 Ramp Closed for Months

The westbound Interstate 76 collector/distributor ramp to U.S. Route 202 and U.S. Route 422 in King of Prussia is expected to be reduced to one lane 24/7 until early October, PennDOT says

By Dan Stamm

It could be a slow summer for drivers using the Schuylkill Expressway near the popular King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, shopping area.

On Tuesday night, PennDOT reduced the westbound Interstate 76 collector/distributor ramp to U.S. routes 202 and 422 in Upper Merion Township, Montgomery County, to a single lane.

The closure -- expected to last for around four months -- will allow construction crews to perform "barrier installation and line striping operations under a sinkhole repair project," PennDOT said in a news release announcing the project.

"Drivers are advised to use alternate routes or allow extra time when traveling through the work area because significant backups and delays will occur," PennDOT said.

Map of I-76 lane closure
PennDOT
PennDOT released this map of the Schuylkill Expressway lane closure.

The westbound left lane will be closed for two months for sinkhole repair and then close the right lane for the following two months, PennDOT said. The project should wrap up in early October.

You can always check traffic on the go with NBC10.com's traffic map and with our newsgathering partner KYW Newsradio on the radio while in the car.

