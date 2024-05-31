What to Know Police have announced the arrest of a 14-year-old in connection to a New Castle, Delaware, gun shop heist early on May 27, 2024.

Someone with a flatbed truck "rammed the door of Millers gun shop the previous night, that's when all the weapons were stolen," New Castle County Police Senior Cpl. Richard Chambers said.

On Friday, May 31, 2024, Delaware State Police announced that the same teen charged in the gun shop heist was also accused in several recent burglaries and a knifepoint robbery in the Wilmington area.

New Castle County police announced Friday morning that a 14-year-old had been charged with 16 felony firearm theft charges, burglary, car theft and other counts in early Monday, May 27, 2024, theft at Millers Gun Center at West Jackson Avenue and U.S Route 13 in New Castle, New Castle County police said.

The arrest actually happened the day after the heist as details of the smash-and-grab came to light, police said.

"Through investigative measures, Detectives with the Criminal Investigations Unit were able to identify a 14-year-old male from Wilmington as the suspect," New Castle County police wrote. "Subsequently, on Tuesday, May 28, 2024, Officers from the New Castle County Mobile Enforcement Team located the juvenile in a vehicle and took him into custody without incident."

The 14-year-old -- who wasn't named since he is a minor -- was arraigned and sent to the New Castle County Detention Center after being unable to post $79,000 cash bail.

Same teenager connected to several other Delaware thefts

Delaware State Police then connected the boy to several other recent robberies and burglaries.

"After the arrest, it was discovered that the 14-year-old male was also connected to multiple incidents within the Delaware State Police’s jurisdiction," county police wrote. "Detectives from the Delaware State Police were notified, and they effectively resolved several significant cases as a result."

The first heist connected to the Wilmington teen was on May 15, 2004, just before 9 p.m. when state troopers responded to a knifepoint robbery at the Walgreens at 802 Philadelphia Pike in Wilmington, Delaware State Police said.

"The investigation revealed an unknown male suspect approached a Walgreens employee at the front counter and demanded money from the registers while pointing a large knife at her," state police wrote. "The employee complied, and the suspect fled on foot."

Around 2:15 a.m. on May 17, 2024, troopers found that someone had broken into Belak Flowers located at 832 Philadelphia Pike, Wilmington, using a rock to smash a window, state police said. The thief in the flower shop heist stole cash, other items and the keys to a Chevrolet Express van that was driven away from the scene and recovered later that same day at the Paladin Club Condominiums in Wilmington.

Then from May 22 to May 27, state police said they investigated four similar burglaries at medical centers in North Wilmington -- Pure Wellness, Dougherty Dental Solutions, Wilmington Medical Associates and Synergy Integrated Health.

"In each burglary, an unknown male suspect gained access into the medical center by utilizing a tool or brick to break glass doors/windows and stole medical supplies and money from within," state police said.

State police, county police and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) then connected the same 14-year-old boy to all the recent thefts.

In the thefts being handled by state police, the boy is charged with multiple counts of burglary, one county of robbery, car theft and several other charges. His bond for those cases was set at $25,000 cash, state police said.

Gun shop heist drew attention to alleged crime spree

A person called police after seeing a flatbed truck backed into to the front door of a longtime Delaware gun shop early on Memorial Day.

"While officers were enroute, a passerby called 911 to report that they witnessed a flatbed truck backed into the front door of the store," police wrote in a news release. "Officers arrived at the store and discovered the store had been broken into, several firearms had been taken and the truck was gone from the area."

As of Tuesday morning, a section of the brick side of the gun shop -- which dates back more than six decades -- was boarded up. That section where there was a door and the hours of the shop posted had been bashed in, leaving debris inside and outside the gun shop.

Damaged exterior wall of Millers Gun Center

Gun shop owner Bob Miller told NBC10 that the store specializes in sport rifles and shotguns, but that mostly handguns were stolen.

"It's a violation to all of us and it's obviously a public safety issue," Miller said.

The gun shop had two metal bars on the metal door and surveillance cameras.

"They must have backed into the building at a pretty hard pace, a fast speed to be able to break through," Miller said.

The store alarms also went off, alerting police to the heist, but by the time they arrived, the thief or thieves were gone.

New Castle County Police Senior Cpl. Richard Chambers said Tuesday that investigators still didn't have a full inventory of items stolen from the scene. Miller said he didn't want to tell reporters how many guns were taken to not jeopardize the investigation. They also have not released any surveillance video of the heist.

Investigators on Tuesday got a call that a flatbed truck believed to be used in the heist was found on the other side of U.S. Route 13, Chambers said.

Police could be seen surrounding the vehicle in a dry cleaners parking lot. Chambers said the truck was stolen from a Claymont warehouse off Interstate 95 -- about 11 miles away -- about 1 hour before the heist. The thief cut through a fence and then smashed through the locked gate.

NBC10 - Tim Furlong Police investigate a flat bed truck believed to have been used in a gun shop burglary.

The flatbed truck was later towed away. It wasn't clear why it took more than 24 hours to track down the truck even though it was less than 100 yards away.

Chambers said county detectives were working "tirelessly" with the ATF to track down the thieves and stolen guns.

County police continue to ask anyone with info to contact Detective Diksa at Dakota.Diksa@newcastlede.gov or (302)395-8030. Tips can also be sent to Delaware Crime Stoppers and the ATF online.