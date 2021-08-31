SEPTA Delays More Than 20 Bus Routes Due to Driver ‘Sick Outs'

Your ride on SEPTA could be slower than normal Tuesday morning due to a lack of bus drivers.

The Philadelphia-area transit agency tweeted out more than 20 bus routes that were "operating with delays due to an operator shortage."

Rte 4,5,7,9,14,20,24,25,28,29,33,47,49,56,57,58,60,64,66,67,70,G,K: Service is operating with delays due to an operator shortage. — SEPTA (@SEPTA) August 31, 2021

"We had some sick outs and wanted to let riders know delays are possible," SEPTA spokesperson Elvira Méndez told NBC10.

It is unclear when bus service on those routes will return to normal, so give yourself some extra time.