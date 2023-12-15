A SEPTA bus and a car collided at an intersection in the Hunting Park neighborhood of Philadelphia Friday morning, leaving at least four bus passengers hurt.

The wreck took place at North 10th and West Luzerne streets before 6 a.m.

Someone appeared to still be in the crashed bus as SkyForce10 hovered overhead a short time later.

SEPTA said four people on board the bus complained of injuries. None of the injuries were life-threatening, the transit agency said.

Drivers should avoid the area as police and SEPTA investigate.

SEPTA said preliminarily that it appeared the car driver may have ran a red light.