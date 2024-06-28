Pennsylvania

Driver killed after truck strikes vehicle on Rt. 422 in Montco, police say

A driver was struck and killed by a tractor trailer on Rt. 422 in Lower Providence Township, Pennsylvania State Police said

By David Chang

A driver was killed after a tractor trailer struck a vehicle on Rt. 422 in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, officials said.

The crash occurred Friday morning on Rt. 422 East at mile-marker 188 in Lower Providence Township. A tractor trailer was traveling westbound when it crossed the median and struck a vehicle that was traveling eastbound, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

The vehicle that was struck by the truck then left the roadway and went down an embankment. The driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. Officials have not yet revealed the victim’s identity.

Both eastbound and westbound lanes on Rt. 422 were closed Friday morning due to the crash.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

