Drivers are being forced to find a different route due to the indefinite closure of a bridge over the Darby Creek in Delaware County, Pennsylvania.

PennDOT announced Wednesday that "the bridge carrying southbound Route 420 (Wanamaker Avenue) over Darby Creek in Prospect Park Borough and Tinicum Township, Delaware County will be closed indefinitely... following the discovery of significant beam and bearing pedestal deterioration during a recent bridge inspection."

The bridge dates back to 1930 and was reconstructed in 1951, PennDOT said.

"Road Closed" signs greeted drivers trying to use Route 420 southbound between Chester Pike and Interstate 95 Thursday morning.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Rt-420 southbound (Wanamaker Ave) bridge over Darby Creek is CLOSED indefinitely between Chester Pike and I-95. @NBCPhiladelphia — Sheila Watko (@SheilaWatko) December 8, 2022

"During the bridge closure, southbound Route 420 (Wanamaker Avenue) motorists will be directed to use U.S. 13 (Chester Pike), Stewart Avenue and northbound Interstate 95 to access Route 420," PennDOT said.

Almost 20,000 drivers use the237-feet, 31-feet wide three-span riveted steel thru-girder bridge daily, PennDOT said.

Engineers will need to "develop a plan to repair the structure," PennDOT said. "The design of a project to replace the poor condition bridge is nearing completion and is tentatively scheduled for a construction bid opening in early 2023."

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.