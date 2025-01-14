First Alert Traffic

Gas main break slows traffic on busy Route 42 in NJ

Drivers should try to avoid the Black Horse Pike in Washington Township, Gloucester County, on Jan. 14, 2025, due to a gas main break

By Dan Stamm

A gas main break blocked lanes on a stretch of a busy South Jersey road Tuesday morning.

The repairs caused all lanes of Route 42 (Black Horse Pike) north of Greentree Road (County Route 651) in Washington Township, New Jersey, to be closed for hours, according to 511NJ.

The incident began shortly before 1 a.m. on Jan. 14, 2025. It remained an issue as the morning rush began.

One northbound lane was able to get by around 5 a.m. Then around 6:30 a.m., all northbound lanes were open and one southbound lane was able to get by, 511NJ said.

Expect traffic to be a problem as more people hit the road Tuesday morning.

NBC10 First Alert Traffic reporter Sheila Watko suggested using the Atlantic City Expressway or Egg Harbor Road to avoid the closure entirely. Drivers could also detour through parking lots to get around the southbound closure.

No word on when the road will fully reopen.

