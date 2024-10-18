Fiery 7-car backup blocks Route 309 in Montgomery County

Several vehicles were involved in a fiery crash that blocked busy Route 309 in Montgomery County Friday morning.

The wreck left Route 309 northbound between the Pennsylvania Turnpike and Susquehanna Road -- right near Upper Dublin High School -- closed around 5:30 a.m. on Oct. 18, 2024, Upper Dublin Township police said.

At least seven cars were involved and at least one vehicle caught fire, police said.

No word yet on injuries, however police said several ambulances were called to the scene.

Shortly after 6 a.m., SkyForce10 captured images of the wreck, with tow trucks taking some cars away and a backup. At least one driver could be seen trying to turn around on the highway, something NBC10 First Alert Traffic reporter Sheila Watko strongly advises against.

Drivers were being forced off at Highland Avenue and would need to reenter 309 at Susquehanna Road.

Police warned the roadway could be closed for an extended period of time. However, lanes reopened around 7 a.m.