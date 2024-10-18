First Alert Traffic

Fiery 7-car backup blocks Route 309 in Montgomery County

A seven-car pileup - where at least one car caught fire - blocked Route 309 northbound in Upper Dublin Township on Oct. 18, 2024

By Dan Stamm

NBC Universal, Inc.

Several vehicles were involved in a fiery crash that blocked busy Route 309 in Montgomery County Friday morning.

The wreck left Route 309 northbound between the Pennsylvania Turnpike and Susquehanna Road -- right near Upper Dublin High School -- closed around 5:30 a.m. on Oct. 18, 2024, Upper Dublin Township police said.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

At least seven cars were involved and at least one vehicle caught fire, police said.

No word yet on injuries, however police said several ambulances were called to the scene.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Shortly after 6 a.m., SkyForce10 captured images of the wreck, with tow trucks taking some cars away and a backup. At least one driver could be seen trying to turn around on the highway, something NBC10 First Alert Traffic reporter Sheila Watko strongly advises against.

Drivers were being forced off at Highland Avenue and would need to reenter 309 at Susquehanna Road.

Police warned the roadway could be closed for an extended period of time. However, lanes reopened around 7 a.m.

Transportation and Transit

First Alert Traffic 22 hours ago

Philly Bike Ride, I-76 construction lead to weekend traffic closures

SEPTA Oct 17

Passenger attacks another SEPTA rider with meat cleaver on late-night bus

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

First Alert TrafficMontgomery County
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us