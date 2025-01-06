Philly prepared for winter storm, warned against ‘unnecessary travel'

Philadelphia made sure to alert residents ahead of the storm.

"Ahead of the anticipated winter weather event, Mayor Cherelle L. Parker and the City of Philadelphia advise motorists to avoid unnecessary travel during the storm and exercise caution when driving," the city said in a statement Saturday.

People spent Sunday picking up snow shovels, salt and other supplies to be ready for whatever Mother Nature brings. The city Streets Department said it pre-treated roads over the weekend.

On Sunday, the School District of Philadelphia canceled classes on what was expected to be the first day back from the long winter break on Monday.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Trash pickup was set to take place as scheduled Monday, the Sanitation Department said.