All eastbound lanes are shut down on the Atlantic City Expressway following a crash in Winslow Township, New Jersey.

Two vehicles crashed in the eastbound lanes of the expressway around 5 p.m. Thursday and went into a wooded area near Williamstown Road.

At least one person was trapped in one of the vehicles while another person was ejected. Officials have not yet revealed their conditions.

SkyForce10 was over the scene showing heavy traffic in the area.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.