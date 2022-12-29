New Jersey

Person Trapped, Another Ejected in AC Expressway Crash

Two vehicles crashed in the eastbound lanes of the expressway around 5 p.m. Thursday and went into a wooded area near Williamstown Road. 

By David Chang

All eastbound lanes are shut down on the Atlantic City Expressway following a crash in Winslow Township, New Jersey. 

Two vehicles crashed in the eastbound lanes of the expressway around 5 p.m. Thursday and went into a wooded area near Williamstown Road. 

At least one person was trapped in one of the vehicles while another person was ejected. Officials have not yet revealed their conditions. 

SkyForce10 was over the scene showing heavy traffic in the area.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

This story is developing. Check back for updates. 

This article tagged under:

New Jersey
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us