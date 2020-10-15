first alert traffic

Crash Closes Northeast Extension of Pa. Turnpike

By Dan Stamm

SkyForce10

A crash where a pedestrian was struck forced all traffic off the northbound Northeast Extension of the Pennsylvania Turnpike Thursday morning.

The wreck happened on Interstate 476 a couple miles north of the Quakertown interchange (Exit 44) shortly before 5 a.m. There were obvious signs a person was struck on the roadway, it was unclear why that person was on the roadway. Police have yet to reveal the person's condition.

Traffic quickly backed up for more than 1 mile as Pennsylvania State Police forced all drivers off to exit at Quakertown as the road was closed to the Lehigh Valley Interchange (Exit 56).

Route 309 and even Route 611 could be used as alternate routes for drivers looking to avoid the backup on the turnpike. NBC10 First Alert Traffic reporter Sheila Watko, however, warned that traffic on those roads is expected to back up.

There is no word yet on when the turnpike will reopen.

This article tagged under:

first alert trafficBucks CountyPennsylvania TurnpikeQuakertowntraffic alert
Local Decision 2020: Election Coverage Coronavirus Pandemic U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us