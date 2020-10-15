Crash Closes Northeast Extension of Pa. Turnpike

A crash where a pedestrian was struck forced all traffic off the northbound Northeast Extension of the Pennsylvania Turnpike Thursday morning.

The wreck happened on Interstate 476 a couple miles north of the Quakertown interchange (Exit 44) shortly before 5 a.m. There were obvious signs a person was struck on the roadway, it was unclear why that person was on the roadway. Police have yet to reveal the person's condition.

Traffic quickly backed up for more than 1 mile as Pennsylvania State Police forced all drivers off to exit at Quakertown as the road was closed to the Lehigh Valley Interchange (Exit 56).

Check out this jam on the northbound NE Extension approaching Quakertown. All lanes closed between exits 44 and 56 due to a crash involving a struck pedestrian. Traffic diverted off. Stick to Rt-309, Rt-611, or Rt-412. @NBCPhiladelphia #firstalerttraffic #phillytraffic pic.twitter.com/yEp4elbBAx — Sheila Watko (@SheilaWatko) October 15, 2020

Route 309 and even Route 611 could be used as alternate routes for drivers looking to avoid the backup on the turnpike. NBC10 First Alert Traffic reporter Sheila Watko, however, warned that traffic on those roads is expected to back up.

There is no word yet on when the turnpike will reopen.