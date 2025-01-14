Federal money is helping a Delaware city make it easier to charge electric cars and bicycles while out and about.

On Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025, Newark, Delaware, announced a $590,949 Federal Highway Administration’s (FHWA) Charging and Fueling Infrastructure (CFI) program grant to build chargers for e-bikes and electric cars.

"This funding will enable the installation of 11 dual-port electric vehicle (EV) charging stations and 12 e-bike charging stations, significantly advancing Newark’s commitment to sustainability and enhancing access to green transportation options," the New Castle County city said in a new release.

Right now, the college town has only five public EV car chargers and none catering to e-bike charging, Newark officials said.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

"This project will more than triple the City’s EV charging capacity while introducing e-bike charging infrastructure for the first time, ensuring residents and visitors have access to modern, sustainable transportation resources," Newark said.

In total, the up to 17 new EV charging stations could be added thanks to the grant, Newark officials said.

"The new charging stations will be strategically located at downtown municipal lots, Curtis Mill Park, Phillips Park, and the George Wilson Center," Newark said. "As a contingency, the Newark Reservoir/Preston’s Playground has been identified as a backup location should any of the primary sites prove infeasible."

The city would be able to add stations over time should demand rise.

No other Delaware city has received funding in the first three rounds of CFI grants, Newark said. Having the University of Delaware helped close the deal.

"This award reflects a strong partnership between the University and City for the betterment of our community, combining expertise from different disciplines to create more equitable access to charging infrastructure in Newark," Assistant City Manager Jeff Martindale said. "This collaboration is a testament to Newark’s innovative and inclusive approach to addressing Newark’s needs."

The ultimate goal of the charging stations is to lessen emissions, city leaders said.

“Expanding EV and e-bike charging options is a critical step toward achieving the conservation goals outlined in the City’s Community Sustainability Plan,” Martindale said. “This grant will help Newark reduce emissions and promote cleaner, greener transportation options for residents and visitors alike."

NBC10 has reached out to Newark officials to find out how much it will cost to charge vehicles at the new charging stations. We will update this story with that answer.