SEPTA shuttle bused commuters on its Market/Frankford Line for more than two hours Wednesday morning after a train struck and killed a man who jumped onto the tracks after punching another person.

The incident took place on the subway platform of the 15th Street Station in Center City Philadelphia around 5:30 a.m.

A man punched another person on the platform then jumped in front of a train, SEPTA said. The man died while the other person was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

SEPTA warned riders to expect significant delays as the transit agency shuttle bused riders between the 30th Street and 5th Street stations during the morning commute. SEPTA resumed normal subway service around 8 a.m.

There is no indication yet on a motive for the attack.

SUICIDE PREVENTION HELP: Here is information on suicide prevention from the National Institute of Mental Health. If you are in crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255 or reach out to the Crisis Text Line by texting ‘Home’ to 741741.